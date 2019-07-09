Concerns have been raised over the future of a historic Lynn building as new operators are being sought.

The Custom House is currently closed for refurbishment with the tourist information centre temporarily relocated to the Stories of Lynn museum for the summer.

And Labour councillor Francis Bone voiced his concern over the future of the dormant Custom House during a full council meeting on Thursday evening.

King's Lynn Customs House

He said: “I am worried people in our historic town will not be able to venture into our Custom House.”

In response, deputy leader of the borough council Elizabeth Nockolds said the council are looking into groups who may want to operate the building as a specialist museum.

She also said Stories of Lynn’s attendance has “increased drastically” since the tourist information centre was moved to the museum in early March this year.

However, one source told the Lynn News that increases in numbers for the museum were really just people poking their head round the door.

They also suggested that there is nothing wrong with the Custom House, but the council are trying to meet their target figures for existing museums in the town.

Speaking after the council meeting, Mr Bone said the response to his question by councillor Nockolds was “satisfactory” but he would be “keeping an eye on it.”

“I think the Custom House makes a lovely museum,” he added.

“One of the benefits of the town is its history, which is sometimes played down.

“The Custom House is one of the most iconic buildings in the town and should be open to the public.”

King's Lynn Custom House. Photo: Roger Wilson

Council officials originally said in March that the Custom House would be shut for four weeks for repairs.

The authority described the move as “routine maintenance work” to be carried out on the ceilings of the 17th-century building.

But the council decided it would not make sense to move back to the Custom House during the holiday season, which would mean there would be no tourist information centre at all for a brief period.

Councillor Nockolds said the lease of the building means the Custom House can never be closed.

A sign has been put up outside the Custom House redirecting visitors to Stories of Lynn while the historic building is closed.

Chairman of the King’s Lynn Civic Society, Alison Gifford, said the Custom House would be ideally suited as a tourist office with a revamped exhibition on the first floor.

She added: “The Civic Society is concerned the Custom House is closed and shows no sign of opening for the rest of the summer.

“We hope it is open to the public as soon as possible.”

There are “many ideas” which the museum could use as a theme she added.