King's Lynn's Howard Junior School’s chef reaches milestone

The assistant manager of Howard Junior School’s catering team has completed 30 years of service at the school.

Debbie Whiley, pictured second from right, was presented with a special certificate, flowers and chocolate.

Debbie Whiley 30 years of service (6466987)

Also pictured presenting these to Ms Whiley, from left to right, are school head Greg Hill, catering assistant Kirsty Hansell and catering manager Karla Ketteringham. In the front row are pupils including Ms Whiley’s two grandchildren in the middle.