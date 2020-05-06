King's Lynn's KFC reopens to drive-thru customers

A fast-food chain has reopened its store in Lynn to drive-thru customers offering a limited menu, it has emerged today.

KFC, on the Hardwick estate, is now open to drive-thru and delivery – after all of the chain's restaurants across the UK temporarily closed in late March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although KFC's website says that the Lynn store is closed for delivery – in addition to the restaurant being closed – a sign at the store says: "Now open for drive-thru and delivery only. Front counter is closed."