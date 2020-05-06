King's Lynn's KFC set to reopen to drive-thru customers tomorrow
Published: 14:05, 06 May 2020
| Updated: 18:09, 06 May 2020
A fast-food chain is set to reopen its Lynn store to drive-thru customers tomorrow, offering a limited menu.
Contrary to earlier reports that KFC, on the Hardwick estate, had reopened today for drive-thru and delivery, this is set to happen tomorrow according to a notice at the site.
It comes after all of the chain's restaurants across the UK temporarily closed in late March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
