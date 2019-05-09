The first 150 customers through the doors at Lynn's Matalan store on Saturday were handed an extra special treat.

They each received a gift voucher with a minimum value of £5 in golden envelopes.

Pictured with their vouchers at Matalan's Lynn store are, from left, Zoe Jenkins, Imogen Wadsworth and Janet Williams. (9695244)

The vouchers and other special events, such as a children's entertainer and DJ, were laid on to mark the store's new look after major refurbishment project which took place during April.

Store manager Russell Castledine said: "We’ve had a huge transformation, with new ranges added to offer customers an even better in-store shopping experience."

Store assistant manager Matt Richardson, right, hands out the first of the 150 vouchers to be given out to Isla Williams, centre. (9695243)

The new Matalan store provides everything under one roof – from family fashion to homeware items and its transformation has been designed to give customers an enhanced shopping experience.

Lynn's Matalan store has a new look inside. (9695240)

The store is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 8pm; Saturday 9am – 7pm; and on Sunday 10am – 4pm.