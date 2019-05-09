King's Lynn Matalan celebrates its new look with a special launch day
The first 150 customers through the doors at Lynn's Matalan store on Saturday were handed an extra special treat.
They each received a gift voucher with a minimum value of £5 in golden envelopes.
The vouchers and other special events, such as a children's entertainer and DJ, were laid on to mark the store's new look after major refurbishment project which took place during April.
Store manager Russell Castledine said: "We’ve had a huge transformation, with new ranges added to offer customers an even better in-store shopping experience."
The new Matalan store provides everything under one roof – from family fashion to homeware items and its transformation has been designed to give customers an enhanced shopping experience.
The store is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 8pm; Saturday 9am – 7pm; and on Sunday 10am – 4pm.
