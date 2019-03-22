King's Lynn's Mintlyn Crematorium supports EACH's Nook appeal

A cheque for £7,000 was presented to Tina Burdett of EACH West Norfolk on Tuesday at Mintlyn Crematorium.

The donation was raised through a scheme, which Mintlyn Crematorium is a member of, where metal for medical implants is recycled after cremation.

This year, the crematorium chose to support EACH’s Nook appeal, having raised £74,000 for charities since 2011.

The Nook appeal was launched in November 2014 to raise £10 million for the building of a new hospice in Framingham Earl, helping transform children’s palliative care for Norfolk.

Tina Burdett said: “We hope the new hospice will be ready to go by summer, so we’re now in the final stages of the nook appeal and it’s really important we continue receiving donations like this to help get us over the line. Thank you to Mintlyn for this presentation.”

Mintlyn Crematorium is owned and operated by West Norfolk Council.

Previously, the crematorium used money raised through the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) scheme to support EACH, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, SANDS (Stillborn and Neonatal Death Society), Friends in Bereavement, Nelson’s Journey, The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide), and MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association), Theresa's Tiny Treasures and the Alzheimer's Society .

Pictured, from left, Bev Mitchell, Peter Childerley, borough mayor Nick Daubney and Tina Burdett. MLNF-19AF03342