King's Lynn's newest place to eat opens on the High Street this week

Lynn High Street is set for a shot in the arm with tomorrow’s opening of a new £700,000 restaurant and bar.

And it is a case of going back to the future because the Poco Lounge is located in premises mid-way along the High Street, next to the Primark store, where the original Ladyman’s was based years ago. It was last occupied by the Topshop fashion store.

Lynn residents of long-standing will have fond memories when the building was occupied by Ladyman’s grocery store and tea rooms. A giant teapot hung outside the premises and this is now on show in Lynn Museum.

The opening of the Poco Lounge, part of the Bristol-based Loungers chain, has created 30 new jobs.

The building, with its attractive Tudor-style upper frontage and twisted red-brick tall chimney stacks, has been transformed to create what the company describes as a “family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat where eclectic artwork and quirky curios sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches”.

The focus is very much on families with a selection of games, books and colouring pencils. There is also a special menu for young diners and high chair and baby-changing facilities.

Joe Sadler, Loungers operations manager said: “We can’t wait to get in and get going at Poco Longe and become involved in the local community who we hope will love lounging as much as we do.”

A community notice board is available for those wishing to publicise their events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community.

The Poco team have chosen to support the Purfleet Trust, a charity aiming to eradicate homelessness in West Norfolk and reduce its impact on the local community. The team will also raise funds for this charity by donating 50p for every burger and 10p for every coffee sold during the first month of trading.

The all-day menu will cater for all tastes from an array of tapas and the famous Hero burger to Tin Pan Louie’s best chilli, packed paninis. Gluten-free and vegans diets are catered for.

The new eatery and bar, which will be open Sunday to Wednesday until 11pm and until midnight Thursday to Saturday.

The new development is seen as the beginning of the revival of the fortunes of Lynn High Street, that in common with high streets across the country, has seen shop closures in recent years.

Darren Taylor, chair of Discover King’s Lynn (BID) said the new eatery and bar was to be “welcomed with open arms”.

He said: “I think we are very pleased to know that any new business is opening up in the High Street.

“We already know that to encourage people to visit the town centre it is important there is a wide variety of different types of businesses. Discover King’s Lynn (BID) welcomes them with open arms and we look forward to meeting their staff and working with them.”

His views were shared by the head of the West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce Council president Michael Baldwin.

He said: “Any new facility in the town centre can only be a good thing and I personally feel that the more competition there is in the town centre the better.”

No date has been given yet for the long-awaited opening of H&M in the town centre.