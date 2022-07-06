A new president has taken the chain of office at Lynn Priory Rotary Club.

A handover ceremony for Jonathan Holmes at the Riverside Rooms was attended by 40 members, partners and guests.

Outgoing president Phil Davies said it had been a busy but enjoyable year for him.

He added: "Despite Covid, which never really went away, we’ve had a lot of fun, and also done a lot of good.

"One way or another we’ve been able to raise over £32,000 for the benefit of over 30 charities."

He picked out highlights of the Swimarathon, which raised over £12,000 and benefited 15 local charities, the Easter Egg Trail, which raised over £4,500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and street collections and grants which raised over £7,000 to support the Ukraine refugee crisis.

Mr Davies said he was "very proud" of those achievements and acknowledged the "incredible support" he and committee chairpeople had received.

Outgoing president Phil Davies receives a bicycle chain president's medal from new incumbent Jonathan Holmes (57804220)

Thanking him for his efforts, fellow cyclist Mr Holmes presented Mr Davies with a mock President’s medal on a bicycle chain and wished him many enjoyable miles in the saddle.

Anyone interested in joining the club should visit www.prioryrotary.org.uk or get in touch with any member.

The club will have an information stand at Sandringham Flower Show on July 27.