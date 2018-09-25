King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital bosses agree to increase temporary nurse numbers to address staff shortages

Officials at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have agreed to increase its nurse agency staff in order to address its current shortfall in ward staffing.

Members of the QEH's board of directors made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, where they also agreed to close some beds in a flexible way, as a temporary solution to address a long-term shortage in nursing capacity.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital. (4397349)

The board had four options to consider, no change to ward configuration – continue as is but increase the number of agency nurses contracted through the Thornbury agency, close a surgical ward (Marham), close a medical ward (Oxborough) or a hybrid of all of the options.

They decided to combine options one and four, meaning that they will continue as they are currently are, but will reduce some elective capacity and some medical capacity when needed.

QEH chief executive Jon Green (4397352)

Chief executive Jon Green said: "The board made the decision today being very conscious of maintaining safe levels and dignified levels of staffing on our emergency wards but also looking after our all of our community needs including needs of those needing elective surgery.

"Therefore we decided we will pick two of the options – increasing the number of agency staff across our medical wards whilst also making changes to how we look after patients, so that we are able to temporarily close some medical beds and release staff but also have the option of closing further beds on a short-term week-by-week basis if we need further staff."

It is anticipated that this plan will be implemented over a period of three to six months whilst an "enhanced recruitment programme is rapidly and robustly implemented".

At the meeting, trust chairman Edward Libbey said: "I wish there were a very simple solution, but we are in a very difficult situation.

"Clearly we would not wish to be here but we are."

He added: "There are very specific challenges we face and we have to find a long-term solution."

The news comes after the hospital was placed into special measures when it was deemed inadequate by the Care Quality Commission earlier this month.