King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital volunteers thanked for 34,000 hours of service this year
Hard-working volunteers at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been thanked for giving more than 34,000 hours of service with a special Christmas dinner.
The QEH has 298 active volunteers, aged between 16 and 92, who take on a range of jobs to support the work of frontline staff.
More than 75 volunteers tucked into the Christmas lunch in The Hub Cafe last Friday.
West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney also attended the lunch and presented long service awards to several volunteers.
Voluntary services manager Paul Holley-Smith thanked the volunteers for their hard work during the event.
He said: "Last year our volunteers gave just over 25,000 hours of service to the hospital but this year that has increased to 34,000 hours.
"This is a significant achievement and we are eternally grateful for the help you give to the hospital."
Director of HR Karen Charman was also present and praised the trust's volunteers.
She said: "Volunteers are a vital part of Team QEH and without their support and dedication our frontline teams would not be able to do the good work they do.
"The QEH is incredibly lucky to have such dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers, who do not only give hours of their time but in many cases years.
"I would like to say a big thank you for everything they do."
