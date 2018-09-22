King's Lynn's Samaritans branch to mark 50 years of care

Leaders of Lynn’s Samaritans branch have paid tribute to the community support which will enable the group to celebrate its 50th anniversary next month.

An anniversary supper will be held at Lynn town hall on October 5, at the invitation of borough mayor Nick Daubney, to mark the milestone.

Samaritans Officials..LtoR, Len Pendle, Mick Rains, Gill Sale, Jenny Storf, Cathy Clark. (4318075)

And officials say that, without the efforts of local people to help raise the £60,000 a year needed to keep the branch going, they would not be able to go on.

Director Gill Sale said this week: “We are so grateful to people in our local community for their great kindness and generosity over the last 50 years.

“Without them this branch and the very important support our wonderful volunteers provide to so many people in our community, would not continue.

“All our volunteers, past and present give grateful thanks to everyone who has supported us – long may their support continue.”

Originally formed as part of the Norwich branch, the group has been at its current base in Queen Street since 1974. The site has been undergoing major refurbishment in recent months.

The branch currently has around 100 volunteers who dealt with around 20,000 cases between them last year, an increase of 15 per cent on the previous year.

New recruits are being sought and anyone interested is encouraged to visit the branch website, www.samaritans.org/branches/kings-lynn-samaritans or phone 07341 304625 for more details.

An information event will also be held at the centre on November 28 at 7pm.