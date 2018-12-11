King's Lynn's Smiths the Bakers recreates Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's royal wedding cake for documentary

A bakery in Lynn has recreated a 22 stone cake fit for royalty which will be featured in a documentary on the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Royal Warrant Holders Smiths the Bakers were commissioned by the BBC earlier this year to reproduce the cake from the couple’s nuptials in 1840.

The cake is set to be featured in a documentary hosted by historian Lucy Worsley ­– Victoria and Albert: The Royal Wedding – which will be screened on BBC Two on Friday, December 21.

From left, Iain Cobb, Paul Brandon and Stella Towell from Smiths the Bakers, were involved in making a replica wedding cake for the BBC, connected with Queen Victoria and Albertâs wedding day. The cake was 3ft across and weighed 20 stone. Photos of the final cake and it being made, with its final placing in Holkham Hall for filming.. (5729216)

Each detail of the ceremony has been recreated for the documentary, which also involved a team of experts to unpick the story behind the clothing, music and the day’s political importance.

Smiths the Bakers managing director Paul Brandon said the “sheer size” of the cake and the logistics of working on it and moving it that made the project “such a major task”.

He said: “While we have made large cakes previously for corporate events, these have been made of sponge, not so deep and a lot easier to handle.”

A stretcher-type aid made from timber was constructed to move the cake, which was taken to Holkham Hall for filming.

“It was certainly a monster of a cake making it difficult to work on and handle,” he added.

“It was a big relief seeing it safely delivered and the highlight was seeing the cake in location and watching behind the scenes during filming at Holkham Hall.”

Filming took place in West Norfolk over the summer period which covered the making of the cake at the bakery.

The wedding cake was replicated in size and design, measuring 3ft in diameter, 16ins deep and weighing over 22 stone.

The fruit cake was made to an original Victorian plum cake recipe containing butter, sugar, flour, eggs, cherries, currants, candied peel, ground almonds, mixed spice, salt and 11.5 pints of brandy.

Due to its size the cake was constructed in eight sections, with each section taking over eight hours to cook in a purpose-made copper tin.

The baked plum cake was covered in marzipan and royal icing with a variety of more than 1,100 handmade flowers covering the finished product.

Smiths the Bakers is now selling slices of cake from the same recipe.