King's Lynn's talking newspaper launch new online service and app

An online service and app has now been launched for Lynn’s talking newspaper, which has been well received by many clients.

The King’s Lynn Talking Newspaper for the Blind, Vision Link, teamed up with the British Wireless Fund for the Blind as the new service was launched earlier this month.

Rather than struggling to find a post box to return USB sticks, listeners are now able to listen through their computers thanks to the changes.

Talking Newspaper app launched. Pictured from left to right are Helena Clarke, Diane Wales, Beryl Wise and Carol Beveridge

The group record the talking newspaper at their Hamburg Way studio in North Lynn, primarily aimed at the elderly who are visually impaired.

A weekly audio version of local news is sent out by the group who celebrated 40 years of service in December.

Following the closure of the Downham Market and Hunstanton Talking Newspapers, Vision Link now covers the whole of West Norfolk.

The service can even supply locals who have moved as far as London and Glasgow.

Keith Leedell of the Lynn Talking Newspaper said: “We have already had some feedback from a few listeners. Younger people prefer the online service rather than waiting in the post for a USB.

“We held a guide dog forum and most of them had a smartphone so that is the way to go.”

He added that the talking newspaper is saving costs through the online service and app as they do not have to send a player in the post for £30.

Mr Leedell added: “One other benefit is people can listen to their own recording and it can be monitored.

“It should be available at the same time as our posted editions usually Thursday or Friday following the recording on Monday.”

The Talking Newspaper is run entirely by volunteers and receives no funding from any statutory body.

For more information on Vision Link, Lynn’s sole talking newspaper, visit http://www.kingslynntn.co.uk/.

