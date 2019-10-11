King's Lynn's The Walks boosted by parkrun community

Members of King’s Lynn parkrun have presented £500, raised from a 24-hour marathon last month, to West Norfolk Council.

Runners gathered at The Walks Café before their usual Saturday morning parkrun at the weekend to present the cheque to deputy council leader Elizabeth Nockolds, who is also a parkrun member.

The funds, which were raised at the event marking the parkrun’s 8th anniversary, will go towards the upkeep of The Walks – which is where the parkrun takes place each week.

King's Lynn parkrun presents cheque for £500 to West Norfolk Council. Pictured are parkrun Event Director Gary Walker with deputy leader of the council Elizabeth Nockolds. Picture: SUBMITTED. (18861157)

Event director Gary Walker said: “Although The Walks is used by many members of the community for all types of recreational activities, the large number who take part in parkrun each week recognise the benefit of having such a well-kept and unique recreational area in the centre of town and thought it would be good to do something to contribute in helping to maintain this very special place."

King's Lynn parkrun, a free, timed, weekly 5km, takes place in The Walks every Saturday at 9am.

To find out more, visit parkrun.org.uk/kingslynn.