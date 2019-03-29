King's Lynn's Trinity Rotary Club clears 18.5 kilos of rubbish from Snettisham beach

Lynn’s Trinity Rotary Club held a beach clean at Snettisham Beach on Sunday.

On a lovely sunny spring day 18 Rotarians and pupils from Springwood High School combed nearly two miles of the popular beach next to the car park and holiday resorts.

They found all sorts of rubbish washed up or left on the beach and cleared it away in sacks.

Snettisham beach clean March 24, 2019 (8131316)

This is the third time the club has organised a clean-up of the same beach in the last 12 months.

The clean-up is also a part of the Great British Spring Clean-month.

In total 582 items weighing 18.5 kilos was collected with 538 plastic items confirming still that plastic is a major polluter of the sea and being washed up on our shores.

A lot of plastic straws were picked up this year.

In March last year 711 items were collected weighing 37 kilos of which 400 were plastic showing a reduction this March except for plastic.

It was still very noticeable that there was a lot of fishing nets items washed up.

One was so large it filled a large sack by itself!

The results of the clean will be reported to West Norfolk Council.

Rotarian John Thorpe said: “It was gratifying to find that the beach was a lot cleaner than in March last year which is good for beach users and wildlife. It is still very concerning however to find all the plastic that we do and the amount of fishing netting which is dangerous for animals.”

Picture: SUPPLIED