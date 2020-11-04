King's Lynn's Wilko store to remain open during lockdown

Wilko has announced that its Lynn store in Vancouver Quarter will remain open during the second lockdown.

The company says its 416 stores across the UK offer an alternative to busy supermarkets, enabling families to easily and safely shop for non-food essentials.

It said: "Key ranges instore include baby care, cleaning, hardware and DIY, health and personal care, household and pet care products.

"For non-essential items, such as Christmas gifting, decorations and preparation, decorating, entertaining, furniture and hobbies, shoppers are recommended to visit wilko.com, which offers home delivery nationwide."

Wilko was named an essential retailer by the Government during the first lockdown.

It said: "The majority of Wilko’s 416 stores are based on the high streets of small towns, making them easily accessible to local communities as part of their daily exercise."

To protect staff and customers, Wilko has an eight-point safety plan which includes enhanced cleaning, physical distancing via measures including protective screens, floor markings and store marshals, and encouraging contactless payments.

Wilko chief executive officer Jerome Saint-Marc said: “Not everyone has a large supermarket nearby to get the non-food essentials they need for their family.

"With 17 million people living within 2km of a Wilko store we can help fulfil this need."

He added: “The safety for our customers and team members continues to be our top priority and we’ve a comprehensive 8-point safety plan in place to do just that, including store marshals, to make sure we’ve got the numbers right in our stores.

"This may mean that sometimes, customers may experience a short wait and we thank them for their patience.

“I’d like to express my sincere thanks to our loyal and hard-working team members who are continuing to do their very best to make sure families across the UK have access to the household essentials they need despite the difficult circumstances of the second lockdown.”

The Lynn store in New Conduit Street is open Mondays to Saturdays 8am-6pm and Sundays 10am-4pm.

Meanwhile, The Range at Hardwick Retail Park has temporarily moved to longer opening hours .