King's Lynn's Wimpy restaurant under new ownership

Lynn's Wimpy restaurant has been taken over by a new proprietor who has already invested tens of thousands of pounds on new equipment.

George and Raj Bhangal at Lynn Wimpy (4162743).

Raj Bhangal has plenty of experience in the Wimpy chain having run a franchise in Colchester for the last 14 years, which he will continue to operate. He said: "My family has been running Wimpy restaurants since 1975 in Essex.

"I took over Lynn because I was looking for another site and this one came along. I didn't know much about Lynn before I came, but it's a nice town and the people are very friendly."

He has spent £30,000 on new fridges, freezers, microwaves, coffee machines and other items.

"People can expect good quality, tasty food and our menu remains the same," said Raj, whose father, George, has been involved in running similar restaurants, including Wimpy, for more than 40 years.