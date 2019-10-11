Kipper Feet ballet show boosts King's Lynn museum
Published: 11:15, 11 October 2019
A ballet show celebrating the history of Lynn’s North End has supported the town’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.
A bucket collection at the Kipper Feet shows last month raised £426.87 for the museum, which tells the story of the North End community.
The shows were put on by the Noise & Chance Dance School and were inspired by the works of fisher poet Frank Castleton.
Dance school director Trina Lee, left, presented the money to True’s Yard manager Lindsey Bavin. MLNF-19PM10029