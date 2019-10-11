Kipper Feet ballet show boosts King's Lynn museum

A ballet show celebrating the history of Lynn’s North End has supported the town’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

A bucket collection at the Kipper Feet shows last month raised £426.87 for the museum, which tells the story of the North End community.

The shows were put on by the Noise & Chance Dance School and were inspired by the works of fisher poet Frank Castleton.

Presentation at True's Yard, by Noise & Chance Dance School's Trina Lee of a bucket with Â£426.87 which was collected at the Kipper Feet event in King's Lynn...LtoR, Trina Lee presenting the Cash to True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum Manager Lindsey Bavin. (18488718)

