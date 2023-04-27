A woman has started her own life-coaching business to help others suffering with “overwhelm and burnout”.

Time to Shine is the brainchild of Kirsten Smith, who created her business especially to help women who were once in the same position as herself.

Kirsten formally used to be a HR consultant but decided to make the switch to running her own business which will launch on Monday, May 1 in Lynn.

Kirsten Smith

Time to Shine offers a variety of courses including meditation and mindset courses after Kirsten has gone through training and experience to become qualified in life-coaching.

Kirsten has also launched her own signature course named: ”Shine, you but better”.

She said: “Many of my friends and business contacts felt the same as I did, as if there must be more to life than the daily grind and exhaustion.

“I’d trained as a coach, had masses of experience in training and events, and so decided to set up my dream business offering life-coaching, online training, and retreats.

“It’s all centred around living healthier, happier, less draining lives and from conversations I’ve already had, I can see there’s huge potential for this. I’m so excited to help other women design and live their dream lives.”

Kirsten will also offer a number of free places in her group classes to make it accessible.

“It’s important for me that my work is accessible for all women, so I plan to give away places on all my retreats and events to ensure those who may really need help and support with changing their lives are able to access it too.”

The launch of the meditation course in June will be followed by a group coaching course in September along with an Autumn retreat.

Kirsten encourages those interested to follow her instagram @shineontribe and says that a website will be launched soon.

“I believe every woman deserves to live the life they dream of, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Kirsten.