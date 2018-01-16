KL.FM Off Air, by Charlotte Fisher, January 16, 2018

Well what a year it’s been… Every year goes by quicker and quicker.

The year 2017 has to be one of the busiest years of my life, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I joined KL.FM in July and I haven’t looked back. I moved to King’s Lynn having never ventured into West Norfolk before and started my dream job straight from University. It’s been a whirlwind but I am very excited about the year ahead and the opportunities I have at the station.

Furthermore, what a year it’s been at KL.FM. We had our annual Young Heroes Awards, which was a beautifully heart-warming morning. The whole breakfast show was done live from the Town Hall, including my news bulletins. I made the point that I’d never read the news to so many people before, and someone quickly pointed out that I do every single day, they’re just not all sat in front of me, which was very true. The Toy Appeal was our best ever yet and the news team launched the Drink Drive campaign, which had a really great response.

It’s January and we have so much going on this month and so much to look forward to at the station. We have our Local Hero Awards in a few weeks, recognising the amazing people in our community, that don’t get enough recognition for their efforts. It’s KL.FM’s first Local Hero Awards having previously done the Sports Awards for a number of years. Everyone is incredibly excited for what will be an unforgettable evening. We have also started talking about Jukebox, Si’s next adventure. This will be starting in a few weeks but the basic idea is, if you find Si in his Nissan you win a jukebox and all its content. Definitely listen in for that one.

One campaign that’s kicked off 2018 perfectly is Love West Norfolk, which is trying to get the community to shout about why we love where we live. It’s such a positive way to start the year, bringing everyone together with a mutual appreciation of our beloved open skies, gorgeous countryside, great food and our fabulous pubs. A famous face is also supporting the campaign, none other than Stephen Fry. So, if that’s not a brilliant start to the year, I don’t know what is.

I hope this year is a brilliant one for everyone in West Norfolk, Wisbech, Fakenham and beyond.