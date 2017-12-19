KL.FM Off Air, by Simon Rowe, December 19, 2017

Over the last three weeks I have been travelling all over collecting gifts for less fortunate children on KL.FM’s Toy Appeal which I’m pleased to say is officially our most successful so far!

At last count the total had reached over 2,200 toys meaning KL.FM was able to meet every request and then some more this Christmas.

I’d like to say a big thank you to Sainsburys, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons plus the wonderful people from JK Glass & Glazing, Haven Books, Kenneth Bush, Wisbech Grammar, Harvey Wallhanger, CITB, Natwest, Booklife and you if you donated along with so many other businesses who helped with the appeal.

All of the toys have now been delivered and children from Scottys, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Social Services, Vancouver, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Wisbech Children’s Centres, West Norfolk Carers, Bridge for Hero’s, Providence Street, Broadland Housing, Lavender Hill Mob, Salvation Army, Speeda, Christian’s Against Poverty, Meadowgate School, Action for Children, Little Discoverers and many more will all be smiling.

The difference your gifts will make to the children and families that receive them is enormous, some of them would not have been able to afford even one present for their child, some of the children will be away from their family, others won’t have parents and some may find themselves in hospital.

We now know because of KL.FM’s Toy Appeal they will have at least one thing to smile about on Christmas Day. It’s a most amazing thing to be part of and I’d like to just give the biggest “thank you” to everyone who helped. THANK YOU!

Last Friday was one of the most amazing days of the year for everyone at KL.FM. The Young Hero Awards took place at Lynn Town Hall. Seven brilliant youngsters carried off well-deserved awards.