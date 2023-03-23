A Lynn based radio station has put out a call for more female voices to join their team, amidst recruiting a new presenter formerly from KLFM.

Kelvin Scott is the latest presenter to join KL1 Radio, a local station for the Lynn and West Norfolk area.

Kelvin, who’s Norfolk born and bred, will be joining the weekend breakfast show and has worked on several commercial radio stations in East Anglia.

The new weekend presenter said: “It’s great to be part of a radio station that believes in serving the local community and great to be working alongside a team of presenters, many of whom I have worked alongside for most of my broadcasting career.”

KL1 has been on air for two and a half years and owner Richard Dix says that the station has built up a loyal fanbase and has introduced DAB+ transmitters in November.

Richard said: “these are exciting times for truly local radio. Supporting the community and more importantly keeping revenues in the local economy is the most important facet of KL1 Radio but there is more in the pipeline for listeners in West Norfolk as we continue to develop.”

KL1 currently has a team of 20 presenters, three of which are women. Fellow KL1 weekend presenter Lucy Baker wants to encourage younger girls and women to get into radio at KL1.

Lucy said: “I absolutely love being on the radio and presenting my Saturday show is the highlight of my week.”

However, presenting wasn’t always on the list for Lucy. A few years ago, she lacked confidence when it came to presenting and speaking, but after working on her own confidence she decided to give radio a go.

“Radio is great for my mental health, using my voice, choosing music and being part of a good team that support and encourage me is so valuable.”

On average, around 20% of radio presenters are women, with most of them being in their 40s.

Lucy wants to reach out to more women, especially school-leavers and young women, she said: “Radio is great for overall confidence.

“We need more voices. I want women and girls to know that there is space for them and that radio needs you!”.