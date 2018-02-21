KLFM Off Air - Easter appeal is just around the corner

February – the shortest month of the year, and it feels it too! It’s hard to believe that just a few weeks ago it was 2017 and now here we are nearly on the cusps of spring.

February has been a busy month so far behind the scenes at KLFM. We’ve been building up to a number of things in the weeks to come, one of which is the Easter Egg appeal.

Si’s getting himself ready to visit local stores and locations around West Norfolk, Wisbech and Fakenham to collect Easter eggs for unfortunate children that won’t get any this year.

Much like our toy appeal in December, the egg appeal is such a touching thing to be a part of, seeing the faces of the children that receive the eggs you donate is one of my favourite parts of this job!

We’re also getting prepped for Nothing but the 90s Vol. 3 in April. It’s basically a massive party in Lynn’s Corn Exchange, we all dress up and dance the night away. You don’t want to miss this, and bonus – it’s on a Saturday night!

On air, the Mystery Years have been hotting up. Every morning from 9am I play music from one year and give clues, asking listeners to guess the year. Our regular players include four guys all called Darren, competing to guess the year first!

I’ve also noticed other players trying to beat any of the four Darren’s to the correct guess! I’m beginning to think Darren is now more than just a name. If you’ve got a great music knowledge, stick the mystery years on at work and see if you can beat the Darren’s to the answer!

February is also a special month for me as it contains my birthday! On the 24th I’ll be hitting the ripe old age of 21 (yes I know)! I’m looking forward to celebrating with friends and family over the weekends!

Whatever it is you do this weekend – we’ll be with you on air and online to keep you entertained and in the know.