KLFM Off Air - Nearly time to get in the swing of spring

It always snows in week of The Mart...well, it almost did. The opening day on Wednesday was incredibly cold and chilly, but there was still an incredible turn out.

It was amazing to see even people from out of town acknowledge what a special event this is for Lynn.

But, the Mart is a first for me, as was seeing the mayor in her finery and MP Henry Bellingham, rattle around in those bumper cars.

But, there I was with my camera, capturing it all on film. One of the best and funniest events I’ve ever had the pleasure of filming.

But, unfortunately the weather wasn’t that great for The Mart, it was grey and miserable most of the time. February is a short month but it feels like a long one at the moment.

Mornings and evenings are getting lighter and before you know it we’ll be enjoying a beautiful summer’s evening.

Going for dinner and a drink on the quay in Lynn is one of my favourite things to do, as well as taking a long walk on the beach in Hunstanton.

You can truly appreciate how beautiful West Norfolk is when the sun shines and for that reason I cannot wait for the weather to turn around.

We also have lots to look forward to at the station this spring, KL.FM’s ‘Nothing but the 90s’ is coming in the April. Tickets are on sale now so don’t miss out!

It’s going to be an amazing night that I cannot wait for. I’m an early nineties baby, so I grew up in this era of music. The Spice Girls, S Club 7, you name it, I love it.

The cheesy tunes are my favourite; they take me back to my childhood. I went to my first 80s night back in October and if that’s anything to go by, it’s going to be a great night.

The Corn Exchange is the best venue for this kind of event, you can let your hair down and get into the full swing of spring.