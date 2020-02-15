A kitchen knife fell from the coat of a Lynn woman as she prepared to pay at a Tesco Express checkout.

Michelle Goode panicked, picked up the Jamie Oliver blade and fled the store in Lynn’s Wootton Road, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

Staff called police who found Goode, 37, heading to her Draycote Close home.

She told officers it was a “complete mistake” that she was carrying it as it was always used to help open a sticking back door.

The incident happened just before 5pm on January 3. Goode pleaded guilty to possessing a knife blade in a public place.

Mitigating solicitor George Sorrell told the bench: “The knife is used to squeeze into the door to facilitate its opening.

“On this day, she used the knife, had her coat on and put it in the pocket. Then she decided she had to go out to Tesco and completely forgot she had the knife in her pocket.”

He added: “She panicked (when the knife fell out) because she’s a responsible woman. She put her hands up, said sorry, left the items in panic or anxiety and left the shop.

"She had quickly put the knife back in her pocket and then was apprehended on her way home because the store staff had called police.”

Mr Sorrell impressed on the bench that it was an accident that Goode had been carrying the knife.

“She’s not a buccaneer of crime or thug,” he said of his client who has had some mental health support.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and the case was adjourned until April 16. Goode was granted unconditional bail until then.

