Community leaders have branded a Government decision to approve plans for hundreds of new homes on the edge of Lynn as "fundamentally flawed."

The controversial scheme for land at Knights Hill was given the go-ahead yesterday, 16 months after West Norfolk Council originally turned it down.

In a joint statement, issued this morning, the parish councils of North Wootton, South Wootton and Castle Rising, which all opposed the plan, demanded urgent action to improve infrastructure which they claim have not been properly investigated.