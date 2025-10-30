A group of care home residents have been busy creating a stunning Remembrance display.

King’s Lynn Residential care home’s Pam, Edith, Druie, Catherine and Christine, assisted by activities coordinator Julie, and Druie’s daughter Georgie, have all been knitting poppies for the past eight weeks to create a striking display.

Margaret from the local Knit and Natter group has been visiting the home at Kettlewell Lane on Tuesday afternoons to sit, knit and natter with the residents.

Edith Milne shows off one of her poppies

Julie Godfrey and Jo Taylor, the home’s activities coordinators, said: “We’re always keeping our residents busy doing little creative projects, and we have a special connection at the home to the armed forces and the Royal British Legion.

“All the knitters have really enjoyed working on this lovely project and the finished result is really striking.

“Remembrance week is always very poignant for so many of our residents, so to do this activity and for them to talk openly about their memories while knitting the poppies has been really special.”

A close up of the creative arches

The care home supports more than 40 residents, including people living with dementia, and is part of the Black Swan Care Group.

Resident Pamela Rix busy knitting

The poppy arches in the entrance to the care home