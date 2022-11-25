A knitting group in Lynn have been busy stitching together warm items to help keep people warm this winter.

The Teeny Toppers meet each Tuesday in Lynn's library have been knitting lap blankets for housebound library users and warm items of clothing for Ukrainian refugees and other migrants.

The group formed nine years ago and meet for 'Knit and Natter' sessions, originally knitting items for premature babies and supporting a nursery in Gambia.

Members and Guests at the Teeny Toppers Knit and Natter group, who meet weekly on a Tuesday at King's Lynn Library, they are pictured with just some of the many very colourful Blankets and other items they have made.. (60838216)

Now, the Teeny Toppers have combined their efforts with other knitters from Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers to make lap blankets.

Library Manager Mary Grogan said: "These lap blankets will be distributed by our Royal Voluntary Service volunteers along with their book selections in time for Christmas.

"This service delivers books free of charge to people unable to get to their local library due to poor health, mobility issues or caring responsibilities."

Some of the Colourful items made by Members of the Teeny Toppers Knit and Natter group, who meet weekly on a Tuesday at King's Lynn Library.. (60838197)

Some of the Colourful items made by Members of the Teeny Toppers Knit and Natter group, who meet weekly on a Tuesday at King's Lynn Library.. (60838195)

The knitting group has also been knitting items to support the Hanseatic Union who are helping Ukrainian Refugees.

Julie Chaplin, the project lead from the Hanseatic Union, explained that it is a real tradition in the Baltic countries to wear hand knitted socks in the winter.

Julie said: “The socks mean their feet will be warm, but it is also good for their hearts to know that local residents wanted to help them, in a way that they recognise from their home lives.”

Some of the Colourful items made by Members of the Teeny Toppers Knit and Natter group, who meet weekly on a Tuesday at King's Lynn Library.. (60838196)

Some of the Colourful items made by Members of the Teeny Toppers Knit and Natter group, who meet weekly on a Tuesday at King's Lynn Library.. (60838194)

The Knit and Natter Sessions are held every Tuesday 10am – 12pm at King’s Lynn Library.