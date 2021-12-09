Kwik Fit have responded after a grandmother of four spoke about a rat infestation in her home, suggesting the auto repair shop were the source.

Carole Parkyn, who lives in St James Street, said that rats were eating food out of the cupboards and one even fell on her young grandson when he was using the bathroom.

She said: "I tried contacting Kwik Fit and their head office but didn't get a response."

Carole Parkyn and her landlady think Kwik Fit are to blame for the problem (53532642)

Kwik Fit said the source of the rodents is not "on their land".

A Kwik Fit spokesperson said in a statement: "Since Ms Parkyn first alerted us to the issue we have had pest control experts inspect our centre three times and put down bait traps.

"On their most recent visit they broadened their inspection in the surrounding area and have clearly identified the source of the problem. However, unfortunately it is not on our land and therefore there is nothing we are able to do rectify the issue.

"There are clear signs of damaged drains in the small alley behind the properties on St James St. When the pest controllers entered the alley they saw rats entering these drains – and after using a drain inspection camera down those drains saw extensive evidence of rat activity. We can, and do, deal with any rats that come on to our land but we are not able to eradicate the source.

"The centre manager has reported the results of the inspection to the local authority Environmental Health department so they can ascertain who is responsible for maintaining these drains."