Labour commits to rebuilding King’s Lynn’s crumbling hospital

King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be rebuilt under Keir Starmer’s government, Labour has promised, writes Owen Sennitt, Local Democracy reporter.

A spokesman for the party has said it is committed to delivering the new hospital.

It follows fears the election could derail the race against time to construct the facilities by 2030 – the deadline for when the building is believed to become no longer fit for purpose.

Following the announcement of the election, Labour leader Kier Starmer took to the airwaves to make his own announcement

The QEH is one of several hospitals identified as being at high risk by the NHS.

But the QEH in particular is in a sorry state, with its roof currently held up by thousands of props and there are concerns it could be at risk of collapse due to the use of Reinforced Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

A spokesman for Labour said: “There is no clearer sign of the damage the Conservatives have done to our NHS than the crumbling hospital patients in King’s Lynn are being treated in.

The new hospital plan

“They have failed to rebuild it before this election and given another five years they will fail again.

“Only Labour has a plan to deliver the change our NHS needs. We are committed to delivering the New Hospitals Programme, including modernising the QEH at King’s Lynn to address its potentially dangerous RAAC.”

The Conservatives had pledged to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 but the programme has been beset by delays and rising costs.

It is currently unknown if Labour expects it will be able to deliver the hospitals by this time.

The Conservatives have also committed to completing the New Hospitals Programme if re-elected as well as pledging to boost NHS funding.