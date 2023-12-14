Labour throws its support behind West Norfolk Council’s Independent administration

Labour’s newly elected leadership team has reaffirmed its support for the Independent administration in charge of West Norfolk Council.

The pledge comes after Cllr Charles Joyce quit as Labour chief while slamming council leader Terry Parish.

Pledging to work constructively to deliver for the people of West Norfolk, newly-elected Labour leader Cllr Francis Bone acknowledged the prominent roles Labour councillors had been given by the Independent Group administration.

The new Labour leader on West Norfolk Council Cllr Francis Bone

He expressed the Labour group's commitment to doing “all it can to support local people through the Tory housing and cost-of-living crises”.

He also praised the hard work, dedication and professionalism of council officers and staff, adding: “The people of West Norfolk continue to be hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, housing shortages and lack of urgently needed dental services. The Labour Group will work constructively with the new administration to do all it can to support our residents and businesses through these challenging times.

“I want to thank the administration, under the leadership of Cllr Terry Parish, for giving Labour the opportunity to play a full role in council business. With Labour councillors appointed to key positions, committees and panels, our group can more meaningfully represent the needs and views of the people we serve and bring forward policies to bring about real change.

“My team and I want to extend our thanks to the council officers and staff for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication to serving their local community. We look forward to working together to make a difference to the lives of local people.”

The West Norfolk Council Labour Group held its annual meeting earlier this week and saw the following appointments: Leader Francis Bone; deputy Alexandra Ware; chair Micaela Bartrum; whip Deborah Heneghan; secretary Joshua Osborne.