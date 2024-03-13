A midwife has set up classes for parents-to-be after saying there is a lack of facilities in the area.

33-year-old Georgia, from Lynn, noticed that there are currently no antenatal courses in town or around North Norfolk, so she decided to set up some sessions to help those with little ones on the way.

Working as part of the Bump & Baby Club, a company which has 142 locations across the country, she will be running courses at the Knights Hill Hotel & Spa, South Wootton, in April and June for those due between mid-June and early September.

Georgia has eight years of experience as a midwife.

Each course costs £185 and includes five evening sessions talking about labour and delivery, life after birth, feeding and first aid.

“After lockdown there were no more NHS antenatal classes and I kept going to families and finding that they didn’t have the proper support network or way to meet friends,” said Georgia, who has worked as a midwife for eight years.

“There is nothing around here that provides antenatal education, and I kept getting the feedback that people would really like that sort of thing.

“Norfolk is quite spread out and King’s Lynn is a great centre point for people to get to.”

Bookings can be made here

Do you have a story for Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk