King's Lynn's JD Cooling all-female team take part in Equinox24 and raise thousands for charity
An all-female team of five from Lynn-based JD Cooling took part in a gruelling 24-hour running challenge raising more than £2,000 for charity along the way.
The Equinox24 event at Belvoir Castle Estate required the team to run a relay of 10km laps for the whole duration.
In total they completed 190km from midday on Saturday, September 21, to midday on Sunday, September 22.
The team consisted of marketing coordinator Samantha Simper, business development manager Jodi Whitehead, HVAC sales engineer Lorna Jermyn, accounts administrator Gina Hurrell and internal sales coordinator Sarah Young.
Their efforts raised over £2,000 for their nominated 2019/2020 charities, Lynn-based West Norfolk Self Advocacy Project and Little Discoverers West Norfolk School for Parents (WNSfP), as well as Neuroblastoma UK. Their fundraising total has now reached £3,900 in four months.
Said Gina: “As a team we relied on each other to stay strong and encourage everyone else, no matter how we as individuals were feeling, day and night! "
Sam added: “For me, it was the most challenging running event I’ve taken part in, both mentally and physically; however it was also by far the best experience. The ladies were always there at the finish line cheering each other on. This support and the fact that we did it to raise money and awareness for three amazing charities, for me personally kept me going."
Jodi said: “I have to say that Equinox24 was the most gruelling event I’ve ever undertaken. I couldn’t have achieved this without the support of the fantastic team of JD ladies and we hope that the funds we’ve raised will have a positive impact on our three wonderful charities.”
And Lorna said: “Through all the aches, pains and roller-coaster of emotions, I have to say it was well worth every step to raise money for each of the charities.”
Sarah said: “The support, enthusiasm and encouragement I had all weekend from team JD, helped me through the most demanding mental and physical challenge I have taken part in so far.
"To participate in such an event was a daunting prospect and I am so proud of us all to have taken part and raised such a huge amount of money for three fantastic charities.”
