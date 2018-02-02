Lady Leicester praises Springwood High School students for international success

Aspiring young lawyers from a West Norfolk school are celebrating their success after claiming third place in an international mock trail.

Seven students from Springwood High School were invited to Lady Leicester’s private residences for champagne and appraisers in honour of their success.

The team accepted a “last minute opportunity” late last year to fly out to New York and compete in the international Empire Mock Trail championships.

The were given just four-weeks to complete a four-month work load as well as only having four-weeks to find £20,000 to subsidise their trip across the pond.

Teacher and team leader, Hayley Roberts, said the team worked day and night to learn facts of their mock case, including various 22-page long witness statements, and to prepare their prosecution and defence.

She said: “They worked before class, during their free-periods, after class sometimes until 7pm and on weekends. They all also have Saturday jobs, but they just worked on this solid for four-weeks.

“With the sponsorship, they went back to the companies and law firms who supported them in 2016 to see if they would be interested in sponsoring them this time round as well.”

Students Abigail Peters, Adam White, Elliot Simpson, Isabel Russen, Rachel Ampomah, Samuel Mount and Sophie Ward, worked on the mock trail, which was about an ex-convict who committed suicide after his release from prison.

Ms Roberts said the students were honoured to have been invited to Lady Leicester’s private residents and says this experience has “opened up a lot of opportunities for the students,” including numerous university offers.

On Monday, the team went to say thank you to the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn for its support – a meeting enlivened by a power cut at the Stuart House Hotel which saw the gathering taking place in the dark!