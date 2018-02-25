Ladybirds running club spread their wings to support parkrun

A Lynn-based women’s running club put their best feet forward when they volunteered at the town’s parkrun event last week.

Lynnsport Ladybirds took the helm of the weekly 5k event to supervise it for a ‘club volunteer morning’ on Saturday.

The parkrun, which takes place in The Walks at 9am each Saturday, is managed by volunteers.

Many volunteers of the Ladybirds, which started in 1993 and aims to provide “fun, fitness and friendship”, already take part in the parkrun.

The group’s leader Fabia Pollard thought it would be a good idea if the club rallied together to support parkrun, by providing all of the volunteers required to hold the event.

Gary Walker, the Lynn parkrun event director, said the response was “overwhelming”, with 24 club members turning out to cover each of the volunteer roles needed to ensure the event was managed correctly and was safe for the runners taking part.

He said: “It was great to see so many from the Ladybirds turnout to ensure the run was a success and to enter in to the spirit of their club by dressing up for the occasion.

“They also brought with them a large array of homemade cakes, which were appreciated by all taking part.”

Mr Walker said the parkrun in Lynn, which is free, regularly attracts over 300 runners to The Walks each Saturday.

“It is a run, not a race, which is wholly inclusive and open to all, regardless of age or ability, with everyone taking part being welcomed to run the 5k course in their own time,” he added.

“Some also choose to run with buggies and their dogs although each runner is limited to just one dog on a tight lead.”

Anyone who is interested in taking part can register with parkrun UK at www.parkrun.com.

For anyone wishing to find out more information about how to get involved with Lynnsport Ladybirds, visit www.lynnsportladybirds.co.uk.