Land deal announced for major development scheme near King's Lynn

Plans for several thousand new homes on the edge of Lynn have moved closer following a deal which could see council chiefs buy land in the area.

Talks are taking place with other landowners and community leaders today, following the agreement between West Norfolk Council and Tharros Ltd for the South East King's Lynn Strategic Growth Area.

And officials claim the deal also strengthens the case for the funding of major infrastructure upgrades.

Officials say the agreement will strengthen the case for a relief road to ease demand on the A10.

As part of the authority's vision for future development in West Norfolk, around 4,000 new homes are envisaged within the growth area.

The area covers nearly 200 hectares of land in the parishes of West Winch and North Runcton.

The agreement gives the borough council the option of buying land owned by Tharros within the growth area, or passing that option to a third party. The authority says it does not compel them to buy it in the future.

This map shows the different parts of the South East King's Lynn Strategic Growth Area, (43304357)

But officials say the deal is necessary to encourage development to take place and the whole scheme, along with broader planning rules in the borough, would be undermined without it.

Richard Blunt, the authority's cabinet member for development, said this afternoon: "Officers and legal advisers have been working hard to secure this agreement which, during negotiations, was subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

"Now it is in place I am delighted that we are able to announce what has been achieved. This means we can now progress with the wider collaboration agreements.

"Having this option and collaboration agreements in place is crucial to us being considered for central government funding for infrastructure, such as the MRN funding bid that Norfolk County Council have submitted to the Department for Transport for the West Winch Housing Access Road.

"The agreements could open up opportunities to lever in other funding in the future."

The announcement follows concerns in some quarters that developments in part of the growth area could be brought forward without a firm commitment to infrastructure improvements, such as a relief road to reduce demand on the existing A10.