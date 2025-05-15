Archaeologists have made a landmark discovery of the earliest known theatrical stage in the UK at Lynn’s Guildhall theatre.

The stage dates back to the 1740s and is built out of the medieval floor structure from around 1419 - and experts believe it could be made of the very boards used by William Shakespeare’s company during the plague closures of 1592/93.

Described as a “once-in-a-generation discovery”, it could make the King Street venue a site of international cultural significance.

It has unveiled centuries of hidden theatre history, revealing layered evidence of multiple stage layouts, spanning early medieval, Tudor, Stuart, Georgian and modern periods.

This follows several other major finds at the theatre in recent years, including floorboards on which Shakespeare is believed to have walked and a doorway which may have led to his dressing room.

St George’s Guildhall is now confirmed to be oldest working theatre in the country.

The landmark discovery has been described as 'spine-tingling'

From May 26 until the end of July, the public will be able to see the newly-discovered stage before it is carefully re-covered as part of the ongoing restoration of the site.

“This is the largest known 15th-century timber first floor in the country,” Tim FitzHigham, creative director at the theatre, said.

“We’ve stripped away centuries of additions and, for a limited time, people can walk into this building and see the stage that may have hosted Shakespeare himself.

“The oral history of Shakespeare performing here was known to the Georgians and they raised these specific boards up for some significant reason. It’s an emotional, spine-tingling experience.

“Having got a clear picture of the theatrical lay out in the venue from 1766 onwards we are now working hard to understand the even earlier phases of theatre and use.

“There is no other working theatre in the country that has these earlier phases so the work we are doing is critical to our understanding of theatre.”

The stage, raised from the medieval floorboards and adapted in the 1740s, appears to allow for trap doors and scenery - evidence of sophisticated theatrical practices long before the West End era.

Dr Jonathan Clark, an architectural historian, said: “This stage was created by cutting into the 1419 floor and raising the boards - creating what appears to be the earliest surviving playhouse staging in the UK.

“Its position suggests it reused an even earlier stage - possibly the one associated with Shakespeare’s company during their known visit in the 1590s.”

Angus Wainwright, a National Trust archaeologist, added: “The detailed research in the archives and of the building itself has revolutionised our understanding of the history of this magnificent and internationally important building.

“The fact that traces of 600 years of theatre in the centre of King’s Lynn survive is particularly amazing.”