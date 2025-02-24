Getting into Lynn proved difficult this morning as the closure of a dual-carriageway lane caused heavy traffic.

One lane of the dual-carriageway on the A47 was closed this morning from the Pullover Roundabout, causing heavy traffic on the road as well as in the Clenchwarton area.

National Highways East did not confirm with the Lynn News the exact reason for the lane closure when asked why it was closed on the first day many children returned to school after the February half term.

Heavy traffic was building on the pullover roundabout in Lynn due to the carriageway closure. Picture: Google Maps

The closure is ahead of more roadworks taking place on the A47 -from the Shoreboat Roundabout to Pullover Roundabout - tonight by National Highways as part of construction improvement and upgrade plans.

A temporary lane closure will be put in place from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

Closures will also take place on the A47 between the Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts at a later date due to repair damage caused by a crash which took place on Friday evening.

The westbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm on March 15 until March 17.