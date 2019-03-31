Language lessons on King's Lynn college agenda

College staff and students in Lynn have undergone training in a unique language programme for people with learning disabilities.

A training scheme has been provided at the College of West Anglia in the Makaton language, which employs signs and symbols and is used by more than 100,000 people.

Senior college leaders, including principal David Pomfret, back, second left, were taught some of signs from the Makaton core vocabulary over the course of three sessions, learning words such as beer, please, thank you, more, what, where, chocolate cake, orange, banana and home.

Back row, from left, Paul Gibson, CWA Principal David Pomfret,[Hilary Auld] Andrew Gedge, front row: Joe Smith, Mia Aitken,Eve Whomes, Elle Aitken, Karen Soehnle. (8127069)

Four students from the Finding Independence group, pictured above, at the college have been learning Makaton through as part of their course and then teaching others as part of their work experience.

The course Finding Independence in the Bridge to Independence in Foundation helps to develop independence skills.

Course director Karen Soehnle, pictured above, front right, said: “It has been great to see the students sharing their unique skills with others to allow them to communicate effectively with new people.

“Not only this, but they have been able to develop their own vocabulary further, which has allowed them to progress further with their course.” Picture: SUBMITTED