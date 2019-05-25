Lanterns light way to £2,800 Norfolk Hospice boost

More than £2,800 has been raised for West Norfolk’s hospice and its work of supporting people with life-shortening illnesses.

The second Lantern Walk, organised by the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, took place in The Walks on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Hospice said more than 150 walkers attended the event, although bad weather may have cut numbers.

She added that the fundraising total of £2,800 is not static as sponsorship money is still coming through.

The 3km walk allows members of the public to carry a lantern along the route in memory of a loved one.

Starting at 8.30pm to coincide with dusk, the event was described by Louise Clark, a counsellor at the hospice, as a “special opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the life of those we love, but who are no longer with us”.

Norfolk Hospice are looking into “something more family-friendly” next year after the numbers were down for this year’s event.

This new format could be a “mixture of things” which are being thought up by organisers, the spokeswoman said.

Walkers were provided with a lantern, LED light and a Lantern Walk t-shirt card where participants could write the names of those they were walking in memory of.

All the proceeds go towards the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, based at Wheatfields in Hillington.

The Queen formally opened the new building at Hillington in February, 2016.

This was after the hospice moved into the purpose-built facility in September 2014, with space for expansion.