Opening in Lynn for the first show of the season today, the Mart attracted large crowds to the Tuesday Market Place.

Following the arrival of the parade, Reverend Canon Adrian Ling opened proceedings by expressing hopes for “good crowds, fun, and enjoyment” for all ages – while he acknowledged the Mart’s long history in the town.

The opening of the mart featured the Showman’s Prayer, as well as a speech from the president of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain, John Thurston.

He said: “It is always a privilege to be here for the opening.

“This must be one of the finest openings in the country – I have always said that.

“The turnout is always fantastic. This fair goes back over 800 years ago and it belongs to the people of Lynn.”

The opening of the Mart on the Tuesday Market Place. Picture credit: Ian Burn

Terry Parish, the leader of West Norfolk Council, read the proclamation, while borough mayor Margaret Wilkinson welcomed the crowd before officially declaring the Mart open.

She described to listeners how much the Mart means to the showmen who continue to celebrate the ancient ceremony in the heart of the town, which marks the start of their show year.

Cllr Wilkinson said the Mart has a “special place” in the hearts of the travelling show people, and thanked them for bringing tradition and enjoyment to the town for locals and visitors.

