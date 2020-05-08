Large queues form at King's Lynn's KFC after drive-thru reopens
Published: 11:45, 08 May 2020
Long queues of cars have been spotted at Lynn's KFC store after it reopened to drive-thru customers yesterday.
A reader sent in these photos of queues for the drive-thru at the store on Lynn's Hardwick estate which were taken yesterday at about 6.30pm.
They said the queues stretched through the B&Q car park, and a worker told them it would likely be around an hour before they were served.
Read moreBusinessKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers