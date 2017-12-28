Last chance for Norfolk County Council budget views

People in West Norfolk have just a few days left to have their say on controversial county council budget proposals.

The deadline for responses to a public consultation on the issue passes this Tuesday, January 2, and one of the borough’s representatives has urged residents to comment before it is too late.

The authority says it needs to save another £125 million from its budgets between now and 2021 and is also proposing to raise council tax by almost five per cent next year.

But independent Alexandra Kemp says the council’s decision to plug a shortfall in the budget for the Norwich Distributor Road, while potentially halving the amount spent on children’s centres, shows its priorities are wrong.

She said: “We have an Alice-in-Wonderland situation at County Hall. Buses, the gritting of the roads, mobile libraries, hedge-cutting and Children’s Centres all face the squeeze. Building arterial roads is the Govt’s business, not the County Council’s.

“What is important to you? Please have your say before the budget consultation closes.”

Full details of the budget plans can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/budget.

Meanwhile, a special council meeting has been scheduled for January 8 and is expected to review a controversial 10 per cent hike in members’ allowances.

The measure was passed earlier this month, despite an independent panel recommending the payments be frozen. Thousands have also signed an online petition demanding the increase is reversed.