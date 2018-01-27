Last chance to comment on Swaffham car park proposals

Residents of Swaffham are being urged to take their last chance of having their say on plans for car parking restrictions at some town sites.

A public consultation on the proposal to limit drivers to a maximum two hour stay at three town car parks will end on Monday.

Although around 100 residents have had their say on the plans so far, Breckland Council chiefs are calling for others to do so this weekend.

Paul Claussen, the authority’s executive member for place, said: “It’s encouraging to see that so many local residents have taken the time to share their views on our car park proposals.

We’ve had a range of opinions and useful feedback from residents so far.

“ I’d urge anyone who hasn’t shared their views yet to tell us what they think before the consultation closes.”

The proposals allow for the introduction of a maximum two-hour limit on parking stays in the Market Place, Pedlars and Pit Lane car parks. The limit would be extended by another hour for disabled motorists.

The measures were drawn up after town councillors called for action to tackle the problem of spaces being occupied throughout the day, despite the availablity of other designated long stay areas.

If implemented, the time limits would operate on a trial basis for six months. However, there have been calls for a longer time limit, amid concerns the two hour threshold may deter some shoppers from going into the town.

Full details of the measures are available online at www.breckland.gov.uk/parking-orders-consultation, and comments should be sent to facilities@breckland.gov.uk.

Meanwhile, a separate consultation is continuing on ways of improving air quality in the town after pollution levels were found to exceed national targets last spring.

More than 20 separate proposals were put forward in a consultation document earlier this month, including the potential for reform of the current parking rules., work to explore the possibility of a new north to south bypass and the creation of new green spaces.

Residents have until February 23 to comment on that issue. The consultation document can be found at www.breckland.gov.uk/air-quality-consultation. Copies are also available at the town’s library and Green Britain Centre, or by phoning 01362 656870.