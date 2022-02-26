Last chance to enjoy the Mart in Lynn

Today's your last chance to enjoy all the fun of the fair as the Lynn Mart prepares to close for another year.

The fair is open from noon today at the end of its two-week stay in the Tuesday Market Place, having been cancelled altogether last year due to coronavirus.

And, despite the delight of the fair's return, it's been a challenging period for organisers with three storms in quick succession bringing disruption.

Chief steward Donald Gray said: “The weather has really, really hurt us. The busiest day was the children’s day but we had the rain and it affected business.

“We lost Friday to high winds and half term is when we need the good weather but we were quiet unfortunately.

“You can beat most things but you can’t beat the good old British weather.

“Most people have been pleased to get out again to an historical and traditional event like the Mart. It was pleasing for most people.”

Parking will reopen in the Tuesday Market Place from 3pm tomorrow and at the Common Staithe Quay site on Monday.

