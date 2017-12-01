Last chance to submit Mayor’s Business Awards nominations

Today is your final opportunity to submit nominations for the Mayor’s Business Awards 2018, hosted by West Norfolk Council in association with the Lynn News.

We’ve had a great response to our appeal to find the brightest and best of West Norfolk’s business community with well over 100 nominations submitted so far.

But, if you haven’t submitted yours yet, then this really is your last change to make sure you have a chance of winning.

You only have until 5pm today to tell us why you think your friend, colleague, boss or firm deserves to be recognised.

There are nine awards up for grabs at the ceremony, which takes place in Lynn in the spring.

The borough council sponsors the main award, the Mayor’s Business of the Year, while the Lynn News sponsors this year’s new award, Employee of the Year.

The other award categories are:

n Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

n Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Brown & Co

n Customer Care, sponsored by Larkfleet Homes Norfolk and Suffolk

n Independent Retailer

n Innovation, sponsored by NWES

n Leisure and Tourism

n Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Mapus-Smith and Lemmon.

Borough mayor Carol Bower said: “We have already had an excellent response to this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

“These awards are an excellent opportunity for local businesses to really shout about their successes, and there’s still time to submit an entry.

“It’s going to be a tough and exciting competition this year and I am personally looking forward to judging the entries for the Business of the Year category.”

Anyone can make a nomination for the awards online at www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk.

Shortlisted candidates will be judged during December and January and the winners will be announced at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, March 2.