Last day to apply for Norfolk & Norwich Open Studio

Today is the deadline for artists to apply to take part in one of the UK’s most successful Open Studios schemes.

Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios is a 16-day county-wide celebration and a key event in Norfolk’s visual arts calendar.

Hundreds of artists across the region take part in the scheme each year, inviting the public into their private studios to reveal where and how they work.

This year 515 artists participated in the scheme across 254 venues – along with 13 Norfolk schools – attracting thousands of visitors into their studios and spaces to see artwork as it happens. Also making up this well-loved event are numerous art trails, demonstrations, private views, workshops and talks.

Next year the event takes place between May 26 and June 10.

The cost for inclusion in the scheme is £110 for individual artists.

Artists wanting to take part can apply online at nnopenstudios.org.uk.