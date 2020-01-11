If you’re looking for inspiration to get fit this new year, then a Lynn charity group may be able to help.

Organisers of the town’s second Swimarathon fundraiser say there are still places available to take part in the event next month and are urging people to sign up now.

The event, which is being organised by Lynn’s Priory Rotary club, will take place at the town’s St James pool on Saturday, February 8.

Teams of up to six people are being invited to swim in relays for up to 55 minutes at a time to help a host of good causes.

Organiser Jonathan Holmes said: “This year, we will have the use of the pool for eight hours, so we can accommodate 48 teams.

“Through generous sponsorship from Adrian Flux Insurance and many other local businesses, plus sponsorship money raised by the swimmers, we are hoping to raise at least £20,000 for our chosen charities.”

And, ahead of the main event, a Mini-Swimarathon for children will take place at the Greyfriars Academy on London Road on Friday, February 7. That event is being sponsored by Uptech IT Solutions.

The main beneficiaries from this year’s event will be the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company and the West Norfolk branch of the Norfolk and Waveney Mind group.

Other groups which will receive donations includeWest Norfolk Young Carers, Little Discoverers, Reach for a Star, Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, Break, Home-Start, Embrace, Whizz-Kidz, Nelson’s Journey, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), the Purfleet Trust, Mr Bees, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Matthew Project.

For more information, or to enter, visit www.prioryrotary.org.uk or email jjcmholmes@gmail.com.