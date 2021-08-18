Late night blaze drama in King's Lynn

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the heart of Lynn late last night.

Two town-based units attended an incident at a domestic property in Old Brewery Court, off Guanock Terrace, shortly before midnight.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews, who wore breathing apparatus while tackling the flames, spent around 30 minutes at the scene

Earlier in the evening, crews were sent to Wisbech Road in the town to assist with a police incident at around 9.40pm.

Units had previously responded to an alarm at a property in Queen Mary Road, Gaywood at around 5.50pm, though this was found to be a false alarm.