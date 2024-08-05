A late-night car park altercation resulted in two men coming to court after they punched another man.

Nathan Mckeogh, 34 and Jack Groom, 33, both appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They both admitted using threatening language to provoke fear after the victim in the case decided not to give a statement to the court.

The altercation occurred in the Sainsbury's car park in Lynn town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Mckeogh also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The incident took place at 2am on June 16, when the victim was involved in an altercation at the Sainsbury’s car park in Lynn town centre.

A member of the public witnessed the victim being punched by Mckeogh and Groom, and subsequently phoned the police.

The victim had injuries to his head, ear and elbow.

Both Mckeogh and Groom were arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, where they were questioned.

In interview, they both said that they were drunk and did not believe they were in the wrong.

“After they watched the CCTV footage, that might have changed,” crown prosecutor Jodin Gherra said on Thursday.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said that the pair had been drinking in bars along Norfolk Street before finding themselves in the car park.

Mr Cogan said that McKeogh was attacked by the complainant first while urinating.

“This explains why there is no witness statement,” said the solicitor.

“This was not a sustained incident, it lasted for a few minutes.”

Both Mckeogh and Groom were fined.

Mckeogh, of Burney Road in Lynn, was fined £461, and will pay a victim surcharge of £184 and court costs of £85.

Groom, of no fixed address, was fined £276. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £110 and court costs of £85.